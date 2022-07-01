A Munster police officer was injured in a two vehicle crash Thursday evening.

Just before 9 p.m., a vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of Ridge Road and Beech Avenue in Munster. The crash involved a Munster Police Department Ford Explorer being driven by Officer Bradley Riemerts and a 2019 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck. The crash resulted in serious injuries to Officer Riemerts. Troopers from the Indiana State Police Lowell Post responded to the scene and handled the crash investigation at the request of the Munster Police Department.

Preliminary investigation found that Riemerts, was traveling west on Ridge Road and was trying to catch up to a speeding vehicle to initiate a traffic stop. Before Riemerts was able to catch up to the offending vehicle, a white Chevrolet pickup truck turned onto Ridge Road from Beech Avenue in front of the officer. The vehicles made contact which caused Riemerts to run off the road and strike a utility pole.

As a result of the crash, Riemerts became trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated. Riemerts was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for his injuries and released. He is expected to make a full recovery. The driver of the pickup truck had a complaint of pain from the crash but did not need to be transported for treatment. The vehicle that Officer Riemerts was attempting to catch up to was not located and has not been unidentified.