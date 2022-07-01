To thank local educators for their hard work, the South Shore Line is inviting teachers to ride for free July 18 – 24, on all off-peak weekday and all weekend trains (off-peak weekday trains arrive at Millennium Station after 9:30 am CST and depart Millennium Station before 3:30 pm and after 6:30 pm CST). To ride, educators will need to present a valid school ID.

Nicole Barker, Director of Capital Investment & Implementation for the SSL, said, “Teachers work so hard all year to positively impact the lives of students in Northwest Indiana, South Bend, and Chicago, and we want to show our appreciation. This is our way of saying thank you.”

The public can also take advantage of our Kids Ride Free Program, allowing up to three children 13 years of age and under to ride free with each paying parent or guardian on off-peak weekday and all weekend trains.

In order to accommodate construction for the Double Track NWI project, the South Shore Line is currently busing passengers between Dune Park and Carroll Ave. stations for all weekday and weekend trains. Dune Park to Carroll Ave. bus service will operate on the regular SSL train time schedule. Loop bus service will be provided to Michigan City 11th Street (bus stop located at 920 Franklin Street) and Beverly Shores Station. Loop buses do not operate on regular SSL train schedules. For more information, visit https://mysouthshoreline.com/news/item/395-long-term-busing-between-carroll-ave-dune-park-stations-effective-feb-28-2022.