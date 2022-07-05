The Purdue University Northwest (PNW) Sinai Forum announced its 2022 speaker lineup, which features distinguished guest speakers who will present on topics ranging from mental health, creativity and fine arts to the geopolitical climate and domestic politics.

The forum’s 69th season begins Sunday, Sept. 18 at 4 p.m. CST with critically acclaimed writer Elizabeth Gilbert, author of the best-selling memoir, Eat, Pray, Love. Gilbert’s memoir exploded onto the scene in 2006 and famously chronicled the year Gilbert spent traveling the world after a shattering divorce. In the years since, people around the world have looked to Gilbert for guidance in leading brave, authentic and creative lives. Gilbert’s bestselling nonfiction treatise, Big Magic: Creative Living Beyond Fear, unpacks her own generative process and shares her wise, witty insights into the mysteries of curiosity and inspiration.

The season, which will continue through early December, also showcases Gen. David H. Petraeus, USA (Ret.), Adam Savage, one of the most admired figures in science and tech, Will Hurd, former U.S. Congressman and CIA operative, and renowned violinist and philanthropist Rachel Barton Pine.

“Sharing perspectives on the most prominent issues we face is what Sinai Forum does best,” says Leslie Plesac, executive director of the Sinai Forum at Purdue Northwest. “More than ever, it’s important that we come together to listen and learn from great leaders, creators and from one another.”

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Tuesday, July 12 at pnw.edu/sinai-forum. The season will again provide in-person and virtual program viewing options.

For nearly seven decades the Sinai Forum has hosted thought-provoking speakers and leaders in Northwest Indiana. The forum is designed to provide audiences with a unique opportunity to listen to and see notable personalities and pose questions in a town-hall format.

Most Sinai Forum programs will be held at the James B. Dworkin Student Services and Activities Complex at PNW’s Westville campus, 1401 S. U.S. 421, Westville, Ind. The Oct. 2 program featuring Adam Savage will be hosted at the Stardust Event Center at Blue Chip Casino, Hotel & Spa, 777 Blue Chip Dr., Michigan City, Ind.

All Sinai Forum programs begin promptly at 4 p.m. CST, with doors opening at 3 p.m.

Visit pnw.edu/sinai-forum for more details.