The Economic Development Corporation Michigan City is honoring businesses that have strong roots in the city as well as business leaders who have made a major impact at its Silver Anniversary Gala. Individual tickets are available through July 15 for the event that not only marks the EDCMC’s 25th anniversary, but also catches up on recognizing companies and individuals through its Business Investment Awards. The Gala & Awards event is at 5:30 p.m. Thursday July 21 at the Blue Chip Hotel & Casino, 777 Blue Chip Drive, in the Stardust Event Center. Individual tickets are $75 and are available online at: www.edcmc.com/edcmc-silver-anniversary-gala-investment-awards/ . Ric Federighi of WIMS Radio will be the emcee for the evening, and music will be provided by the Michigan City Chamber Music Festival.

EDCMC Executive Director Clarence Hulse said the Business Investment Awards will spotlight companies that have helped propel the economic development momentum of Michigan City through long-standing commitments as well as investments. “We are planning an epic event as we have not had our awards in years due to the concerns of the ongoing pandemic,” Hulse said. “So, we are recognizing accomplishments from 2018 through 2021 that spotlight how our city has remained vital and strong in the wake of the challenges of the last few years.”

Honors to be presented include Milestone Awards that highlight businesses that have remained in the region for anywhere from 10 years to 100 years. The Business Investment Awards recognize companies that continue to invest and provide valuable contributions to the economic development of LaPorte County.

Additional awards include Projects of the Year from 2018 to 2021, and Phoenix Awards that will be presented to companies that have reinvented a space or existing facility to spur a transformation of the area.