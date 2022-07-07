Franciscan Health announced that Safe Kids Day, a free event focused on celebrating kids, preventing injuries and saving lives, will be held at Norwayne Field in North Judson from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 9.

There will be an interactive concert of music and movement with ROCKIN’ with Leonardo. Safety demonstrations will include child passenger safety, cyber safety and fire safety. Other organizations and agencies that will provide information include Franciscan Health’s Prenatal Assistance Program, Kids Closet, North Judson Police Department and K-9 Unit, Starke County CASA, Starke County Celebrate Recovery, Starke County EMS, Starke County WIC Office and The Bowen Center.

Norwayne Field is located on Main Street, just north of Indiana 10. This is a free event, and no registration is required.

The Safe Kids Day event is a project of Safe Kids Northwest Indiana. This event is sponsored by Franciscan Health Crown Point, Geminus, NIPSCO and Cleveland-Cliffs.