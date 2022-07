Michigan City Area Schools announced that beginning in August, local organizations are teaming up to offer a free 8-week fitness program for families with children ages 8-14.

Register by August 8 by contacting Nila Williams with Franciscan Health at Nila.Williams@FranciscanAlliance.org or (219) 413-8525; or by contacting the La Porte County Family YMCA Michigan City branch.

See the flyer for more details.