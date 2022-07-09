The La Porte County Family YMCA is offering the public to become certified in American Red Cross Lifeguarding through their 3 day certification course from July 14-16 at 102 Spring St. Door L in Michigan City. Students will learn professional responsibilities, First Aid, CPR for the Professional rescuer, AED, and lifeguarding. The prerequisite swim test includes the following skills: continuous 300 yard swim, tread water for 2 minutes without hands, and must complete a timed swim to retrieve a ten pound object from 7-12 feet of water.

The cost for this is $100 for members and $125 for non-members.

They will also have a CPR, AED, and First Aid certification course July 20 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 102 Spring St. Door L in Michigan City.

The class is an American Red Cross Certification Class for Adult and Pediatric CPR, AED, and Aid. It includes training on all three listed skills for adults, children, and infants. There is an online course that must be completed before the in-person class can be done

The cost for this is $50 for members and $80 for non-members.

You can register for the classes at www.lpymca.org/programs