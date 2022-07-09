Runners are needed for the “Race The Night Away 5k Run/Walk” fun 5K with United Way of LaPorte County.

The event is Thursday August 18, and will be a night of exercise, snacks and an After Race Party while helping those who benefit from the services offered by the United Way of LaPorte County. The event is taking place at Blue Chip Casino Hotel & Spa 777 Blue Chip Drive in Michigan City. The race fee: is $30 and includes an official race t-shirt.

“All proceeds raised will help United Way bridge any gaps in areas like supporting children and youth, food services, financial stability and others where our neighbor’s needs are the greatest.”

The course map, t-shirt design and sponsorship levels can be found on the race website.