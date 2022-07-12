Franciscan Health’s Mobile Markets in partnership with the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana will be offered this month at both Hammond and Crown Point hospitals.

The Mobile Markets are provided by the Franciscan Health Foundation as a key component of its Franciscan Food Insecurity Program. Upcoming Mobile Markets locations and dates are:

Franciscan Health Crown Point, 1201 S. Main St., 3PM, Tuesday, July 19, in the hospital parking lot near the helicopter pad.

Franciscan Health Hammond, 5454 Hohman Ave., 3PM, Wednesday, July 27, in the parking lot across the street next to Centier Bank.

Provided in partnership with Food Bank of Northwest Indiana, each mobile market truck offers participants a selection of free grains, fruits, vegetables and protein. Food will be distributed on a first come, first served basis until supplies are gone. Recipients must show valid proof of Indiana residency. The Mobile Market is drive-through only. Please do not arrive prior to 2:30PM.

To join the effort to combat food insecurity, call the Franciscan Health Foundation at (219) 661-3401 or make a gift online at FranciscanHealthFoundation.org. For more information about the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana, visit foodbanknwi.org.