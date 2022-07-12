Family FUN at the LAPORTE COUNTY FAIR all week long. Bring your kids to THE CURIOUS KIDS TRAIL. Check out www.lpfair.com for more information on what’s going on all week long. SEE SCHEDULE BELOW
Tuesday 7/12 fair schedule
8:00am: 4-H Beef Judging Begins (Livestock Arena)
8:30am: 4-H Poultry, Duck, Geese, & Turkey Judging Begins
9:00am: Open Class Draft Horse Halter
9:00am: 4-H Horse and Pony Judging begins (Horse and Pony Arena), 4-H Rabbit Judging Begins
9:00am: Little Peeps Poultry Judging
10:00am -5:00pm: The Curious Kids Trail
11:00am: All Buildings Open, Petting Zoo Open
11:00am: Dino Encounter (Near Pioneerland)
Noon: 4-H Pigeon Judging Begins
Noon: Bear Hollow Wood Carvers (Entrance of Pioneerland)
1:00pm: Skerbeck Carnival Rides – $30 Unlimited Rides
2:30pm- 5:30pm: Acoustic Performance by Jim Post and Johnny V (Entertainment Barn) 3:00pm: Open Class Draft Horse Loose Line
4:00pm: Bear Hollow Wood Carvers (Entrance of Pioneerland)
6:00pm: 4-H Mini Pedal Pull, Open Class Draft Horse Cart Class
6:30pm – 10:30pm: Performance by Nate Venturelly (Entertainment Barn)
8:00pm: Bear Hollow Wood Carvers (Entrance of Pioneerland)
7:00pm: 4-H Pee Wee Goat Shows, followed by Goat Agility (Livestock Show Arena) 7:30pm: WALKER HAYES with Special Guest SixForty1 (Gates Open at 5:30pm)
Queen Schedule
8:00 Beef Show begins
2:00 Tour the fair with State Fair Queen, stop by Pioneerland, Entertainment Barn, Midway and Livestock Barns to mingle with 4Hers
5:00 Dinner with State Fair Queen and Court
6:00 Mini 4HTractor Pull at Motor Sports Arena- Queen’s Court
7:30 start time Concert Walker Hayes with court