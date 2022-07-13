The Valparaiso Police Department is again participating in National Night Out, which is scheduled for August 2.

National Night Out is a national event, bringing communities and police together under positive conditions, creating an exchange of ideas, and developing a partnership with citizens.

The festivities will begin at 6:00 p.m. as police will once again be making stops within subdivisions and organized groups throughout the night. Valparaiso Police are telling participants to start planning your activities and events today, as prior years have included games, ice cream socials, cook outs, and small block style parties.

The Valparaiso Police is inviting community members and neighborhood groups to organize events and activities as part of the national celebration.

Valparaiso Police Officers and civilian staff will be visiting the planned activities in a variety of neighborhoods throughout the city, to show their support of the citizens. Members of the department will include K9, bike patrol, support staff, patrol division, and investigations.

This will be the 18th year of participation for the Valparaiso Police Department.

To be part of this years event, please contact Captain Hall at 219-462-2135 or at jhall@valpopd.com. Registration closes July 26 at 4:00 p.m.