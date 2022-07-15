The La Porte County Symphony Orchestra (LCSO) and Friendship Botanic Gardens are proud to announce “SUMMER SYMPHONY SPECTACULAR!”.

The concert will be held on Sunday, August 21 at Friendship Botanic Gardens’ Celebration Pavilion.

Tickets are $30 for adults and children ages 12 and under will be admitted for free. Horizon Bank will be serving as the sponsor for the evening.

LCSO Associate Conductor, Chuck Steck , will lead the LCSO in selections of marches, songs from Sophisticated Ladies and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera.

Joining the LCSO will be Joseph and Afyah Giuliani . This brother/sister team won 1st and 2nd place respectively in the Youth Division of the 2021 Hoosier Star event. They will be performing their winning selections with the LCSO. In addition, 2007 Hoosier Star Adult Division Champion, Brandon Williams , will be singing his winning song, “Feelin’ Good.”

“We would like to thank Horizon Bank for sponsoring this concert as they have been gracious sponsors in the past for both the LCSO and The Gardens,” said LCSO Executive Director, Tim King . “The LCSO enjoys performing at Friendship Botanic Gardens so much as it is a beautiful place to showcase our talented musicians in a relaxed, family-friendly environment.”

Gates open at 6:00 p.m. Guests are allowed to bring picnic baskets and wine. There will be no on site food venues. Prior to the concert, take time to enjoy the beautiful and serene nature of Friendship Botanic Gardens and then cap it with music performed by the LCSO under a star-light sky.

Tickets are available on WWW.LCSO.NET or WWW.FRIENDSHIPBOTANICGARDENS.ORG.