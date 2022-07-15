A 53-year-old man is dead after a shooting Wednesday evening in Michigan City.

Police were called to the 1600 block of East Michigan Boulevard at 08:02 p.m. regarding a person suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers located 53-year-old Michigan City resident Jimmy Brown inside a vehicle. Brown was suffering from multiple life-threatening injuries, so officers provided life saving measures until EMS and Michigan City Fire Department personnel arrived.

Brown and a passenger riding with him were transported by EMS to Franciscan Health Michigan City Hospital for medical treatment.

Brown eventually died from his injuries while the passenger riding with him continued to receive medical treatment.

Responding officers located an additional crime scene in the 100 block of Butler Street where a person of interest was detained. The Michigan City Police Department’s Investigative Division also responded and continued with the investigation. Numerous articles of evidence were collected while processing these crime scenes and multiple witnesses were interviewed. Detectives continue to interview witnesses, search for video surveillance, and collect additional evidence.

The LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office is currently conducting a probable cause review of the investigation.

The Michigan City Police Department would ask anyone who witnessed this incident, has any additional information, or has video surveillance / cell phone video of this incident, to contact Detective Mark Galetti at (219) 874- 3221; Extension 1088 or via email at mgaletti@emichigancity.com.

Police say you can contact them via Facebook Messenger, through their crime tip hotline number of 219-873-1488, or you can also call the WeTip Hotline for General Crime (800) 78-CRIME and possibly receive a reward upon an arrest and conviction. All WeTip call information is sent directly to the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office. Police say you can always request to remain anonymous.