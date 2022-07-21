The Leadership Institute and Society of Innovators at Purdue University Northwest (PNW) have announced the 2022 Northwest Indiana Women’s Leadership and Innovation Summit.

The inaugural event will bring community and business leaders together for a brunch summit featuring panel-style conversations, inspiring presentations and a hands-on keynote experience, with a focus on leadership, innovation, collaboration and personal empowerment.

The summit is especially suited to mid-level managers, star contributors and high potential employees who have been identified as outstanding prospects for increased leadership responsibilities, professionals with an interest in personal development and executives seeking to become a more innovative leader.

The 2022 Northwest Indiana Women’s Leadership and Innovation Summit will take place on Sept. 15 at the James B. Dworkin Student Service and Activities Complex at PNW’s Westville campus, 1401 S. U.S. 421, Westville, IN. Doors will open at 9 a.m. for networking, with programming beginning promptly at 9:30 a.m. Brunch service will take place at 10:30 a.m. and the event will conclude at approximately 2 p.m.

The Summit’s keynote presentation will be an interactive session with Late Nite Art, a collaborative learning experience involving live art and music that incorporates risk-taking, deep conversations and collaborative problem-solving. Several large companies have used Late Nite Art to help employees go outside their comfort zone and get to know their colleagues in a meaningful way.

Registration is open for the 2022 Northwest Indiana Women’s Leadership and Innovation Summit. Individual tickets are $75 and tables of 10 can be purchased for $600. A small business bundle of 3 tickets can also be purchased for $195 and sponsorships are available.

For more information and to register, visit pnw.edu/womens-summit or by reaching out to Jason Williams at jawilliams@pnw.edu.