A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing Hammond woman.

The Hammond Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 52-year-old Michelle Delane.

Delane is described as a white female, 4 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, and has blonde hair with blue eyes.

Delane was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with the word “Levi’s” on the front, blue sweatpants, and black and white sneakers.

Delane is missing from Hammond and was last seen on Monday, July 18 at 5:58 pm.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Michelle Delane, contact the Hammond Police Department at 219-660-0000 or 911.