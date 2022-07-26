A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a woman missing from Warsaw.

The Warsaw Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 50 year-old Rachael Deboard, described as a white female, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 190 pounds, with brown hair with and brown eyes. Deboard was last seen wearing a white/green tie dye shirt, grey sweatpants and black slides.

Rachael is missing from Warsaw, Indiana, and was last seen on Monday, July 25, 2022 at 1:00 pm. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Rachael Deboard, contact the Warsaw Police Department at 574-372-9511 or 911.