The Michigan City Police Department announced Tuesday that a second arrest has been made in connection to a shooting that resulted in the death of 34-year-old Michigan City resident Leland Collins.

Police said 40-year-old Clarence Sims of Michigan City was arrested on July 20 as a result of the homicide investigation.

On July 21, probable cause was found to charge Sims with one count of aiding, inducing or causing murder.

On August 9th, 2021, just after 7:30 p.m. officers were called to a parking lot in the 1500 block of East Michigan Boulevard regarding a person who was shot. Officers discovered 34- year-old Michigan City resident Leland Collins suffering from life threatening injuries. Officers immediately began life saving measures until EMS arrived. Collins was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Sims is the second person to be arrested in this case. 41-year-old Lamar Friend of La Porte was the first person to be charged with murder and attempted murder on July 12. Friend was arrested for those charges on July 14, while incarcerated at the LaPorte County Jail on unrelated charges.

Anyone who has additional information about this case is encouraged to contact Lt. Anna Painter at (219) 874-3221 Ext. 1077 or by email at apainter@emichigancity.com. Police would also like to remind the public that you can contact them via Facebook Messenger, through their crime tip hotline number of 219-873-1488, or the WeTip Hotline for General Crime (800) 78-CRIME and possibly receive a reward upon an arrest and conviction. All WeTip call information is sent directly to the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office. Police say you can always request to remain anonymous.