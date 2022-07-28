Road closures and parking availability have been announced as the City of La Porte gears up for its second annual LakeFest this weekend, according to Park Superintendent Mark Schreiber.

This Friday, July 29, through Sunday, July 31, a wide array of festivities will be held at La Porte’s Pine, Stone and Clear lakes. Featured events will include P1 AquaX races, live music, fireworks, markets, sand volleyball tournaments, kids activities and more. With events spread throughout the city, Schreiber said residents should be aware of several road closures.

The following roads will be closed over the weekend:

Monroe Street, from Lincolnway to Washington Street (Friday, July 29, from 2-11 p.m. Please note: State Street will be cut off at Monroe.)

Hoelocker Drive (Saturday, July 30, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.)

Grangemouth Road (8 a.m. Saturday, July 30, until 6 p.m. Sunday, July 31)

Parking for LakeFest attendees will be available at the following locations:

Friday night in Downtown: Street parking will be available throughout the downtown. The City’s parking lot at the corner of Lincolnway and Monroe will be closed.

Friday through Sunday at Fox Park: Parking will be allowed north of the amphitheater, entering/exiting off McClung Road. On Saturday, the McClung Road parking lot will be closed to attendees until 5:30 p.m. Overflow parking will be available throughout Fox Park, including Scharf Field and adjacent to the boardwalk.

Friday through Sunday At Soldiers Memorial Park: Parking will be allowed in the Stone Lake Beach House lot, Cummings Lodge lot, auxiliary lot across from the beach house and on the east side of Grangemouth Road. The auxiliary lot will be closed 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday for the kids entertainment area. Overflow parking will be allowed along Veterans Parkway and at the Park Office.

Schreiber also noted that Stone Lake would be temporarily closed to watercraft this weekend in order to host the P1 AquaX races. This closure will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

To learn more or view the full schedule of events, visit laportelakefest.com.