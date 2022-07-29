The City of La Porte announced Monday the LakeFest planning committee released the festival’s full schedule of events.

Returning this July 29-31 at La Porte’s Stone, Pine and Clear lakes, LakeFest will feature watersports, music, art and food while showcasing the city’s abundant natural resources. Much like last year’s inaugural event, Schreiber said there will be multiple family-friendly events taking place at various locations around town throughout the weekend. He said with so many options, there is something for each member of the family to enjoy.

Park Superintendent Mark Schreiber said, “We have added several new events to the lineup, from cornhole tournaments to a kids Nerf gun battle. Between these activities and our class-act headliners, we are confident that this will be the best weekend of summer for families in and around La Porte.”

Schreiber said highlights of this year’s festival include Aqua X Jet Ski races, live music and comedy shows, activities for kids, an artisan market by The Collective, outdoor recreational activities and more.

For the full schedule and to learn more about individual events, visit laportelakefest.com.