Northwest Health – La Porte honored two caregivers in July.

Chelsey Clark, RN is the recipient of the DAISY award for exceptional nursing and Ashley Hall, nursing assistant, is the recipient of the PETALS award for outstanding support professionals.

“Clark, an intensive care nurse, was nominated by her patient’s spouse who said that Clark was wonderful to her husband and not only cared for him, but her entire family during his stay,” Northwest Health said.

Hall was nominated by a patient who shared that Hall was attentive to her many needs and played a vital role in saving her life.

The DAISY Award was established to celebrate the extraordinary compassion that nurses, like Clark, provide their patients and families every day. Nurses may be nominated by employees, patients and hospital visitors.

The PETALS award honors non-nursing professionals, like Hall, for their exceptional skills and support. PETALS award recipients can also be nominated by patients, visitors and employees.