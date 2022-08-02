Join Paladin Aug 10 for their annual golf outing to benefit people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Northwest Indiana.

The cost is $400 a team. Registration provides 18 holes of golf, a cart, an Italian Beef lunch, beer/water/soda and many other fun opportunities.

They’ll have a Carajillo & Bloody Mary bar available in the morning, beer cart and games (Closest to Pin, Long Drive and Longest Putt) running throughout.

Those attending can meet some of Paladin’s staff and individuals.

Beechwood Golf Course 2222 Woodland Dr. in La Porte. Registration begins at 8 a.m. Tee time is at 9 a.m.