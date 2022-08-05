Franciscan Health is aiming to help families achieve their wellness goals together with “FIT-Together,” a unique, eight-week fitness program intended for households with children between age 8 and 14.

FIT-Together will take place from 4-5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays from Aug. 16 to Oct. 4 at the Michigan City YMCA, 1202 Spring St. The program is free, but registration is required.

The FIT-Together program addresses the well-being of every participating family member – children, siblings, parents or parental figures – by exploring healthy choices in activities, relationships and emotional health.

Sessions will include physical activities as a fun way to improve stress management, effective communication, problem solving and connection. Cooking demonstrations will also take place, featuring healthy meal prep by personal chef Kia Can Cook. Families will receive food boxes so they can then prepare the meal at home.

FIT-Together participants will learn about the seven Cs of family resilience, identified as essential qualities of a strong family:

Control

Competence

Coping

Confidence

Connection

Character

Contribution

Participants should wear comfortable clothing and gym shoes to all FIT-Together sessions.

To register, contact Nila Williams at Nila.Williams@franciscanalliance.org or by calling (219) 413-8525.