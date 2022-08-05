The Ogden Dunes Police Department announced that the repairs for the water main break in the area of Diana Road and Hillcrest Road have been completed and services have been fully restored.

Police said Thursday afternoon that the boil order is still in effect and will remain in effect until further notice. Water will continue to be tested and this order will remain in effect until the water is shown to be clear of any contaminants for two consecutive days.

Police say it is recommended that all cooking and drinking water be brought to a complete boil for five minutes before using. Water is ok for bathing, washing, and other common uses. Police say they’ll announce another notification should additional action be required, conditions change, or when normal water use may be resumed.