The South Shore Line has revised information on long-term busing between Carroll Avenue and Gary Metro Center Stations.

In order to accommodate construction for the Double Track NWI project, the South Shore Line announced a long-term busing schedule for passengers between Gary Metro Center and Carroll Avenue stations. Train service between Gary Metro and Millennium and between Carroll Avenue and South Bend Airport will operate as normal.

Now through spring 2023, busing between Carroll Avenue and Gary Metro stations will be ongoing for all weekday and weekend trains. Bus service will make all intermediate scheduled station stops, and passengers will be bused to and from the following stations on the regular SSL train time schedule: Carroll Avenue, Dune Park, Portage/Ogden Dunes, and Miller.

Westbound passengers at those stations should be prepared to board buses in front of the station and re-board westbound South Shore trains at Gary Metro.

Eastbound passengers will detrain at Gary Metro to board buses for their destination station, or board their scheduled eastbound trains again at Carroll Avenue. The SSL bus loading zone at Gary Metro will be located on the northwest side of the station.

Loop bus service will continue to be provided to Michigan City 11th Street (bus stop located at 920 Franklin Street) and Beverly Shores Station. Loop buses do not operate on the regular SSL train schedule.

The SSL says to please view the below special schedule for the Beverly Shores and 11th St. loop bus. Those passengers will be bused to either Dune Park or Carroll Ave., where they may board the next scheduled SSL train/bus.

Passengers are advised delays of 15-30 minutes are possible due to busing, and we appreciate your patience during this time of significant construction.

Due to busing, bikes are prohibited between South Bend Airport and East Chicago stations. Bikes are permitted as scheduled from East Chicago Station-west.