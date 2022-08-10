More than 350 seniors attended Senior Day Monday at the Lake County Fair, sponsored by Franciscan Health.

The event took place in the Showcase Tent at the Lake County Fair. Senior Day featured free admission for seniors 62 and older with free health screenings and information on a variety of Franciscan Health programs and services. Snacks, entertainment, giveaways and the annual apple peeling contest were also included.

Free health screenings provided for attendees included balance and fall risk, pulmonary function, body mass index, glucose testing, blood pressure testing and skin cancer spot checks.

Seniors also received information about Franciscan Health’s Accountable Care Organization (ACO), volunteer services, hospice, stroke prevention, palliative care, senior health and wellness, Senior Promise insurance services and the heart, lung and vascular screening program.

Roberta Gaaskjolen of St. John got her blood pressure checked during the event.

“It’s wonderful,” Gaaskjolen said. “Everyone is so nice and I really appreciate the testing.”

Jeff Lebioda, outreach and events coordinator for Franciscan Health, said the event showcases Franciscan’s commitment to compassionate care for the aged.

“We truly enjoy the event and love our seniors and the Crown Point community,” Lebioda said. “We are proud to serve them.”