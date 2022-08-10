The La Porte County Symphony Orchestra (LCSO) has introduced the 2022 Hoosier Star finalists.

Ten individuals will compete, in their respective divisions, for the title of Hoosier Star. The 1st place Adult and Youth winners will receive a $1,000 prize. The 2nd place Adult and Youth winners will receive a $500 prize.

Each finalist will sing a song of their choice with musicians from the La Porte County Symphony Orchestra at the Civic Auditorium in La Porte on Saturday, September 17. The competition begins at 7:00 p.m.

Hoosier Star concert tickets are available for purchase at www.lcso.net, Roxy Music or at the Civic Auditorium in La Porte. In addition to the live performance, the Hoosier Star event will be live streamed as a pay-per-view on the LCSO’s website www.lcso.net. Tickets and pay-per-view information will be provided prior to the event.

Additional information about the event and other offerings by the La Porte County Symphony Orchestra can be found by visiting www.lcso.net.