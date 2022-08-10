The Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship application is available on the Unity Foundation website from August 10 to September 9, 2022.

Through support of Independent Colleges of Indiana and Lilly Endowment Inc., two LaPorte County students will receive four-year, full tuition scholarships to an accredited public or private Indiana college or university of their choice and an annual $900 stipend for required books and equipment.

A selection committee, comprised of volunteers from throughout the county, will seek to recommend the two most outstanding LaPorte County students among those who apply.

To be eligible, students must: be a resident of LaPorte County, Indiana; graduate by June 30, 2023, from an accredited high school that serves LaPorte County; intend to pursue a full-time baccalaureate course of study beginning in the Fall of 2023 at an accredited Indiana college or university; and submit a complete online application at www.uflc.net/lilly-scholarship by 11:59 p.m. on September 9, 2022.

The scholarships will be awarded based on academic achievement, demonstrated service to others, leadership ability, commitment and motivation to succeed in academics, and to a lesser extent, financial need. The committee will interview finalists before recommending two students to the Independent Colleges of Indiana, who make the final selection.

Over the past 24 years, 70 LaPorte County students and their families have benefitted from this generous scholarship program, totaling more than $4.8 million.