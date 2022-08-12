The Washington Park Zoo said Thursday it would like to send out a heartfelt “Thank You” to the WHM Motorsports boat owner/racer Billy Mauff for his generous donation of $12,000 towards the Big Cat Canyon habitat once again.

The Washington Park Zoo said Billy has made amazing pledges to help them “Build for the Big Cats” for the last few years, so during a special pre-race event last Friday evening, they were able to show a bit of their gratitude with the dedication of a plaqued bench placed in their entry plaza.

Mauff was also given a custom framed “Art Gone Wild” painting done by their very own Bengal Tiger, Stripes.