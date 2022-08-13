The Portage Youth Commission is sponsoring a school supply drive now through Oct,1.

Residents may drop off donated supplies Monday through Friday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the following locations:

– Portage YMCA, 3100 Willowcreek Road

– Portage Police Department, 6260 Central Avenue

– Portage Fire Department #1, 3401 Swanson Road

– Portage Library, 2665 Irving Street

– Portage City Hall, 6070 Central Avenue

Youth Commission members will distribute collected supplies among all of the Portage Township Elementary Schools.