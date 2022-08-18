As part of the La Porte County Symphony Orchestra ’s (LCSO) 50th Anniversary celebration, banners featuring 50 LCSO musicians have been created that are being posted both in La Porte and Michigan City.

Banners in La Porte will be posted along Lincolnway through Sept. 30. Banners in Michigan City will be posted along Franklin and Washington Streets from Sept. 1 to Oct. 30.

“We have so many wonderful and talented musicians,” said Tim King , the executive director of the LCSO. “The LCSO board wants to recognize them for their efforts and talents. This is a wonderful way for all of La Porte County to remember just how fortunate we are to have an orchestra of this caliber in our midst. We also wish to thank Purdue University Northwest for their sponsorship of these banners. Without their support, this effort would not have been possible.”

The LCSO wishes to thank photographer, Bob Wellinksi, for his time and talent in highlighting our musicians.

For more information on the LCSO’s 50th Anniversary season visit us at: www.lcso.net .