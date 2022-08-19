The 2022 Lubeznik Arts Festival is taking place August 20 and 21.

The festival is celebrating its 40th year and is one of the highlights of summer in Northwest Indiana.

It takes place on Lubeznik Center for the Arts’ (LCA) grounds to connect festival-goers to the organization’s dynamic programming and exhibitions. LCA’s summer blockbuster “moniquemeloche presents…” will also be on display inside LCA.

There will be 60+ art vendors, a live mural invitational, indoor exhibitions, family activities, demos, local food vendors and beer and wine.

Admission on Saturday, August 20 is $5.

Sunday, August 21 is a Free Family Day courtesy of McDonald’s of LaPorte County.

Admission is free for LCA members, children 16 and under, active military and veterans.

The event runs both days from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Team WIMS and WHFB will be broadcasting live from the event on Saturday, August 20.