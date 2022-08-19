The Michigan City Police Department said Thursday it had arrested four juveniles in connection to the investigations of multiple vehicle thefts and thefts from vehicles that may have been influenced by recent social media posts.

According to police, since the beginning of August, Michigan City along with several other surrounding agencies have recently seen an increase in the number of vehicle thefts, thefts from vehicles, and criminal mischief complaints. The investigations include but are not limited to damaged steering columns, broken windows, items taken from vehicles, and stolen vehicles.

The Michigan City Police Department says detectives have been actively working these investigations, processing crime scenes, collecting/processing evidence, and speaking to witnesses.

On Aug. 16, two search warrants were executed by the Michigan City Police Department and LaPorte County Drug Taskforce regarding these ongoing investigations. Detectives seized several items of evidence while serving these two search warrants.

Detectives identified and arrested four four juveniles involved in several of the cases. The juveniles are being charged as a result of the investigations, and maybe involved in others, police said. Pending charges from the investigations range from theft of a firearm, theft, criminal gang activity, assisting a criminal, child in possession of firearm, intimidation, theft, unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle, and criminal mischief.

Police say the investigations are still ongoing. If you feel that you may have been a victim of a similar incident, police encourage you to contact Detective Mark Galetti at 219-874-3221 Ext. 1088 or email him at mgaletti@emichigancity.com.

Michigan City Police are also reminding the public that you can contact them via Facebook Messenger, through their crime tip hotline number of 219-873-1488, or you can call the WeTip Hotline for General Crime (800) 78-CRIME and possibly receive a reward upon an arrest and conviction. All WeTip call information is sent directly to the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office. Police say you can always request to remain anonymous.