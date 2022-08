Rittenhouse Village at Michigan City presents the 10th Annual Classic Car Show on Wednesday September 7th from 11:00am-1:00pm. Check out the FREE CARR SHOW and have lunch as well provided by Rittenhouse. This year check out the LIVE entertainemtn by “VINCENT” who will perform 50’s and 60’s hits of yesterday. TEAM WIMS will nbe broadcasting LIVE. Stop by for a great lunch and show.