Dogs have a sense of smell that’s between 10,000 and 100,000 times more acute than ours! Join us for a weekend of competition at Paladin! The sport of Scent Work is based on the work of professional detection dogs, employed by humans to detect a wide variety of scents and substances. Teamwork is necessary: when the dog finds the scent, he has to communicate the find to the handler, who calls it out to the judge.