A beach hazards statement remains in effect from 4 a.m. CDT Friday through late Friday night for LaPorte and Berrien counties.

This is for high wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Piers will be heavily swamped by waves. North winds will be 10 to 20 mph. Waves will be 3 to 5 feet Friday, subsiding late Friday night.

Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers.

The National Weather Service says to remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions and do not venture out on piers.

Another beach hazards statement remains in effect from 4 a.m. CDT Friday through late Friday night for Porter and Lake counties.

High waves up to 6 feet and dangerous currents expected at Lake Michigan beaches.

Swimming conditions will be life threatening, especially for inexperienced swimmers.

The National Weather Service says to remain out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions and do not venture out onto piers, jetties, breakwalls, or other shoreline structures.