The La Porte Park and Recreation Department announced that sharrows were painted along certain streets last week.

Sharrows are shared roadway bicycle markings used to assist people riding bicycles with positioning on the road and to alert other roadway users of people riding bicycles in the roadway.

The Park Department gave a special thanks to the Unity Foundation of La Porte County for its support in funding assistance to complete the City to Shore Bikeability Project.

The City was able to paint 26 total sharrows along the route.

The City to Shore Bicycle Route is a 1.66-mile on-street bicycle route connection from the Clear Lake Greenway through Historic Downtown La Porte to the Stone Lake Trail.

The route connects non-motorized transportation and recreation bicyclists with city parks as well as social gathering spaces within the community.