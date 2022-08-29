Celebrating 40 years in the Community the SHARE FOUNDATION is having a concert in the Meadows with the La Porte County Symphony Orchestra on Saturday September 24th.

This is a 21 and Older event. Doors open at 5pm. Performance begins at 6pm. The SHARE Foundation is kicking off its 40th year of creating life-changing

opportunities for our other abled friends on it’s 185 of property. Enjoy music on a beautiful FALL night with a special tribute to Father Blaney’s

Irish heritage and the Share Foundation’s Anniversary as well. Tickets are $40.00. You can call 2-1-9 7-7-8 25-85 or visit sharefoundation.org.