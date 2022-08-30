Once Upon a Farm: A Story, a Family, a Tradition

A NEW One Man Multi-Media Play written, directed and performed by Columnist and Author Philip Potempa

Philip Potempa has been chronicling his family’s century-year-old farm for two decades published newspaper columns and his books, and now, all of the names and stories come to life on stage! This relaxing and wonderful one hour and 45 minute (with one intermission) journey invites audiences to revisit yesteryear, starting with his grandparents’ arrival from Poland and their transition as the parents of nine children in 1929, welcoming a new chapter, leaving Chicago city life for farm landscapes and learning to work the land of Northwest Indiana. Audiences are transported to a recreation on stage of the family farm as well as an exciting multi-media presentation with video, music and rare images delight and engage with humor, passion and life’s lessons.

FUN for all Ages! Prize drawings from stage!

Performance Schedule

Wednesday, September 14, 2 pm with option of adding Noon meal

Thursday, September 15, 2 pm with option of adding Noon meal

Friday, September 16, 2 pm with option of adding Noon meal

Friday, September 16, 7 pm with option of adding 5:30 pm meal

Saturday, September 17, 2 pm with option of adding Noon meal

Saturday, September 17, 7 pm with option of adding 5:30 pm meal

Sunday, September 18, 3 pm with option of adding 1 pm meal

Tickets are $30 (plus tax) for the show. For an additional $25 (plus tax and gratuity) add a meal option with the performance.

Buy Tickets

NOTE: To purchase MEAL OPTION to pair with your already-purchased show ticket, please contact Trama Catering in the Dining and Events Office of The Center for Visual and Performing Arts during business hours 9 am to 3 pm Monday through Friday in person or by calling 219-836-1930 ext. 2.

From the Farm Meal Menu*