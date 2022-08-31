The Duneland Chamber of Commerce will host the Vino al Fresco event on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The Vino al Fresco will gather local wineries for this fall tasting in Chesterton’s beautiful Thomas Centennial Park. This event is a fundraiser for the Duneland Chamber of Commerce.

Vino al Fresco will feature tastings from wineries, live music, and food will be available for purchase. They also encourage everyone to visit local shops and restaurants within walking distance of the event.

Wine tastings with be available from Aftermath Winery & Cidery, Four Corners Winery, Lambstone Cellars Winery, Running Vines Winery, and St. Julian Wine Co.

Food will be available from Cheesescapes, which specializes in cheese and charcuterie, and Albano’s, which offers handmade, small-batch scratch pasta.

They will have live Music by The Box Wine Prophets and free caricatures by local artist, Nathan Biancardi.

Epic Limo will be on-site for free transportation in the 46304 ZIP code. This is a 21+ event, and a state ID will be required for entrance.

Tickets are $45.00 per person for general admission and $10 per person for designated drivers. Tickets may be purchased through IndianaOnTap.com or at the Chamber office at 220 Broadway, Chesterton.

Contact the Chamber office at (219) 926-5513 or info@dunelandchamber.org for more information.