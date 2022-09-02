One person is dead and another person is injured after a stabbing in rural Michiana Shores, according to the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office.

Just before 9:30 a.m. Friday, a La Porte County Sheriff’s deputy was called to a residence in the 300 block of Groveland Trail to assist Long Beach Police with an unknown problem.

The deputy met with Long Beach Police Chief Marshal Mark Swistek who advised two subjects had been stabbed. A person associated with the incident had already been detained by Chief Marshal Swistek.

One of the victims was identified as 64 year-old Denis J. Earley. Earley later died from injuries sustained during the incident.

The second victim was identified as 73-year-old John Earley. He was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of his injuries and later flown by medical helicopter to a regional trauma center.

The La Porte County Sheriff’s Department said that detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division (CID) responded to the residence to assist with the investigation. Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators worked throughout the day at the residence.

The person who had been detained at the residence was later transported to the La Porte County Jail and currently remains there. The identity of the subject is being withheld by police at this time. A probable cause affidavit was submitted to the La Porte County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for review and pending criminal charges.

The investigation is ongoing.

WIMS will continue to follow this story for developments.