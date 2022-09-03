The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced lane and ramp closures for I-80/94 as the ongoing construction moves into a new phase.

Lane closures are scheduled to take place in the eastbound lanes of I-80/94 on September 9 to allow for crews to get those lanes into the new construction phase. Those lane closures are all scheduled to be wrapped up by Sept. 11.

The north and southbound Calumet Avenue and Indianapolis Boulevard on-ramps to eastbound I-80/94 are scheduled to close on September 9. Construction is expected to wrap up by September 23.

The north and southbound Kennedy Avenue on-ramps to eastbound I-80/94 could close by Sept. 16, but construction crews will not close them unless the ramps at Calumet Avenue or Indianapolis Boulevard are reopen for traffic to use.

INDOT encourages drivers to consider worker safety by slowing down, using extra caution and driving distraction free when traveling in and around all work zones. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.