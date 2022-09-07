City of Portage hosting charrette event to help shape future of city

Join the City of Portage Tuesday Sept. 13 from 1-6 p.m. at City Hall for a charrette event which is part of the process in determining the future of the city’s downtown.

The public is welcome to stop by anytime during the open studio hours and make suggestions. You’ll see the consultants design on the fly.

The public may also stop by the charrette workshops to provide input and learn about the downtown’s future.

See the flyer for more information.