Michigan City Area Schools will hold a “Super Saturday” vaccine catch-up event on Saturday, Sept. 17 to help ensure that all 5,000 of its students are up-to-date on required immunizations. The free event will be held at Barker Middle School, 319 E. Barker Road, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

“Super Saturday” is open to all students in grades K-12 and their families. It will be hosted by MCAS, in partnership with HealthLinc and the Indiana Immunization Coalition. All school immunizations required by the State of Indiana will be offered, along with COVID-19 vaccinations for all ages and sports and well-child physicals.

“Indiana requires all students to be current on immunizations, in order to attend school,” says Brandi Morlan, MCAS Director of Nursing. “At Michigan City Area Schools, we allow a grace period for families to get these taken care of. But by October 3, all of our students must have the required immunizations or they will be excluded from school. To help our families make sure they are in compliance, we are offering this free opportunity to catch up on their shots.”

“Super Saturday” will also feature some family-friendly fun. Free Kona Ice will be available from 10 a.m. to noon, the Michigan City Police Department will hold a K9 demonstration at 10 a.m., and the Michigan City Fire Department’s Fire Pup will be in attendance from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Indiana Department of Transportation will be handing out free bike helmets to children in grades K-2, and HealthLinc will be providing health insurance information along with sports and well-child physicals.

To RSVP for sports and well-child physicals, call (219) 872-6200, ext. 3400. To sign up for school-required vaccines, visit https://patients.vaxcare.com/registration and use enrollment code IN65942 (select Michigan City Schools – 9/17). Advance registration is highly recommended for both physicals and vaccines, however, walk-ins will also be accepted.

More information on immunizations required by the State of Indiana can be found at www.EducateMC.net/immunizations .