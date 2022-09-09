Purdue University Northwest’s (PNW) fall 2022 enrollment figures show positive trends of first-time freshman enrollment and increasing diversity at the university.

PNW’s undergraduate student population now is comprised of more than 25% Hispanic students and 56% first-generation college students. Fall enrollment data show 91% of undergraduates are full-time students, with 81% who are age 25 or younger.

PNW Chancellor Thomas L. Keon said this fall they welcomed one of thier largest classes of first-time college students.

PNW enrolled 1,292 first-time freshmen for 2022-23, up by 225 compared with fall 2021 and also representing an increase from the pre-pandemic year of 2019.

The students are a significant portion of PNW’s overall enrollment of 8,911 for fall 2022. The figure translates to a 1.3% increase compared with the previous academic year. Total enrollment is comprised of continuing students, transfers, those new to college, others enrolled in online programs and high school concurrent/dual credit enrollees.

“At PNW, we have made intentional efforts to increase our service to students and their families in understanding the robust resources we offer to support students on their journey to college and their persistence to a degree,” said Elizabeth Babcock Depew, vice chancellor for Enrollment Management and Student Affairs. “We continue to increase our efforts to support first-generation college students and underserved students as they apply to and matriculate through college.”

PNW’s says its Honors College is one of the most diverse in the state. The Honors College offers more than 600 high-achieving students enriched research and academic opportunities, leadership engagement and community volunteerism. A total of 336 students are new admits to the Honors College in fall 2022. Of that number, 161 are first-generation and 192 self-identify as non-white or multiracial. In addition, 56 are Indiana 21st Century Scholars and 30 are student-athletes.

Additional enrollment points

Other 2022-23 PNW enrollment data show: