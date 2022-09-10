The Chesterton Police Commission announced that trick-or-treat will be held in the Town of Chesterton from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, according to the Town of Chesterton.

Police Chief Tim Richardson noted the towns of Porter and Burns Harbor and the City of Portage have all set trick-or-treat on the same day and at the same time.

The Town of Chesterton reported that as of Friday morning, the Porter County Sheriff’s Police had not yet announced the date and time for trick-or-treat in the unincorporated areas.