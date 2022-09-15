The Recycling & Waste Reduction District of Porter County will host the final household hazardous waste collection event on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at the Porter County Expo Center located at 215 E. Division Road, Valparaiso, IN 9am to 2pm CST.

Participants are asked to enter through Gate 3.

The event will feature tire collection for Porter County residents. Tire fees may apply. Tire rates: Up to 20 inches: First four tires free, $3 per tire beyond four. 20-25 inches: $5 per tire. Over 25 inches: $15 per tire. Tires with and without rims are accepted.

This event will also include clothing collection partnered with The Gaia Movement. Gaia collects gently used clothes, shoes and accessories via drop-off bins and donation events. The items are brought to Chicago where they are donated locally or shipped to Central America. Collection will be featured on site during this event. Participants may bring gently used clothing, shoes, decor, toys, household items, and accessories in plastic bags or cardboard boxes.

Area residents can dispose of clean and dry plastic bags, plastic film wraps, grocery bags and plastic wrapping. Water softener bags will not be accepted. Beyond plastic bags residents can dispose products containing: corrosive, toxic, ignitable or reactive substances. Common household hazardous waste items include anti-freeze, motor oil, batteries (household & automotive), fluorescent bulbs, medical sharps, oil based paints, deck stains, pool chemicals, pesticides, and household smoke detectors.

At the collection participants can drop off medical sharps including diabetic needles, blood lancets, insulin pens, epi-pens, syringes, expired over the counter medicines and non-narcotic prescriptions.

Items that are not accepted at this event are electronics, latex paint, grill propane cylinders, and large containers over 55 gallons in size. Visit PorterCountyRecycling.org for a complete list of accepted items.

For additional information on Porter County events, contact the Recycling & Waste Reduction District of Porter County at (219) 465-3694, or info@portercountyrecycling.org. Recycle Porter County