Lane restrictions will occur on State Road 51 for a bridge deck overlay starting next week.

Crews will be working between I-80/94 and Old Hobart Road starting on or after Sept. 19 with work expected to wrap up by mid-October.

All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.

During construction traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction on the northbound side of the bridge while work on the southbound side takes place.

The Indiana Department of Transportation encourages drivers to consider worker safety by slowing down, using extra caution and driving distraction free when traveling in and around all work zones.