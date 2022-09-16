A motorcyclist died after a crash involving a semi on U.S. 20 Wednesday afternoon, according to the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to the 4000 west block of U.S. 20 at around 4:00 p.m., for a crash involving a motorcycle and a commercial motor vehicle. The initial crash investigation showed that a 2006 Kawasaki motorcycle, being driven by 29 year-old Timothy R. Hefner of Michigan City, had been traveling eastbound on U.S. 20 in the driving lane. A 2004 Peterbilt tractor, pulling a flatbed trailer, had been traveling eastbound on U.S. 20 in the driving lane. The tractor-trailer combination was being driven by a 46 year-old from Toledo, Ohio.

The semi driver told police he decreased the speed of the tractor to 40 miles per hour as he neared the area of the Renaissance Academy Montessori Charter School. Smith stated he suddenly felt something collide with the rear of the trailer and he stopped the tractor shortly thereafter.

Four witnesses were interviewed near the crash scene. The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office stated, “All four provided statements describing the motorcycle as being operated prior to the crash at an excessive speed and in a reckless manner.”

Hefner was pronounced dead at the scene. The semi driver was not injured.

Toxicology test results are pending and the crash investigation is ongoing.