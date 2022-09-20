The Duneland Boys & Girls Club announced the start of their Return to Learn Annual Campaign. Starting now, the Return to Learn Campaign will run through Sept. 30, to provide academic enrichment curricula and support to kids throughout this school year in an effort to combat learning loss from social distancing.

Anthony Horn of the Duneland Boys & Girls Club says that “For the Duneland community, the potential impact of this fundraiser is great, as gifts during these two weeks will double in impact thanks to generous matching gifts from Urschel Laboratories and Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana totaling $75,000. We offer many easy ways for local businesses and community members to make donations through this two-week period, and with your help spreading the word on this impactful fundraiser, we hope to exceed our goals.”

The fundraising web page can be found at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/duneland-club .