Governor Eric Holcomb on Monday joined fellow governors in Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin to establish a hydrogen coalition aimed at expanding economic opportunity in the hydrogen industry.

The leaders of the eight states signed the Midwest Hydrogen Coalition Memorandum of Understanding (M-H2 Coalition MOU).

“Strong partnerships and collaborations with our neighbors will foster a robust hydrogen ecosystem that will spur future growth in Indiana,” said Gov. Holcomb.

“The Regional Hydrogen Coalition represents an opportunity for Hoosiers to benefit from this growing industry here in the Midwest,” he added.

According to a news release from Holcomb’s office, the M-H2 Coalition MOU will “support advancing hydrogen production in the region, with little to no greenhouse gas emissions, while leveraging each participating states’ unique assets.”

More on the regional collaboration and potential uses of hydrogen can be found here.